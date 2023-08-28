82°
WATCH: Coach Brian Kelly previews LSU's season-opener
BATON ROUGE - LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly held his first game preview of the 2023 regular season Monday, looking ahead to the Tiger's season-opener against Florida State this weekend.
The game will air at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 on WBRZ, Channel 2.
