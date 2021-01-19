Warm temperatures and dry skies, Rain moving in late week

A few more clouds and a few degrees warmer today.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: A southerly breeze is bringing moisture into our area. The rain chances are near zero, but more clouds will be rolling through today. Temperatures will be warming to near 74 degrees in the Baton Rouge area. Places further north will be near 70 degrees. The warm-up will continue overnight with temperatures dropping only into the low 50s.

Up Next: Wednesday will be mostly dry with even more passing clouds. Temperatures will be just below 70 degrees. Overnight lows will be noticeably warmer in the mid-50s. On Thursday, scattered showers and storms will be possible all across the area with temperatures in the mid-70s. Gloomy skies and scattered showers will continue overnight into Friday. The shower activity will be light, on and off. The total rain accumulations through Friday are expected to be less than one inch for the Baton Rouge area and about 1 inch for areas further north. Some shower activity will be possible on Saturday, but it will be drying out on Sunday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

