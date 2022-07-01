84°
Tropical Storm Bonnie has now formed in the southern Caribbean
Tropical Storm Bonnie has formed in the far southern Caribbean.Winds are are 40 mph as it moves towards the west at 20 mph. It is expected to make landfall in Central America tonight into Saturday Morning.
This system will be no threat to the Gulf coast.
