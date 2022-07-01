84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tropical Storm Bonnie has now formed in the southern Caribbean

Friday, July 01 2022
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: The Storm Station Meteorologist

Tropical Storm Bonnie has formed in the far southern Caribbean.Winds are are 40 mph as it moves towards the west at 20 mph. It is expected to make landfall in Central America tonight into Saturday Morning.

This system will be no threat to the Gulf coast.

