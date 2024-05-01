Capital City reaches 90 for first time unofficially kicking off summer heat

On Wednesday at approximately 2pm, Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport reached an air temperature of 90 degrees for the first time in 2024. This comes in the midst of a stretch of well above average temperatures for the Capital Area. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s remain possible through much of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast. CLICK HERE for the latest.

As Baton Rouge anticipates many more 90° high temperatures, here are 9 stats about the 90s:

Annual averages show the Red Stick recording its first 90° temperature by May 13. The earliest 90° day on record is March 2, 1909. *This is an amazing mark, which distances itself by more than a month from the next earliest 90° reading on April 10, 1908. The latest into the year it has taken Baton Rouge to reach 90° is June 10, 1950 & June 10, 1976. The latest into the year, the Capital City has recorded the last 90° high is October 27, 1907. On average, the last 90° high occurs on October 4. The earliest that the area has ever experienced the final 90° high for the year was September 6, 1979. The maximum number of days that the Capital City has reached 90° or above was 140 in 2023. The fewest number of days that the Capital City reached 90° or above was only 30 days in 1961. On average, Baton Rouge spends (can’t make this up) 90 days per year in the 90s.

