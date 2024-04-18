Officials: analysis may confirm more tornadoes occurred in West Feliciana on April 10th

A week after the widespread severe weather moved through southeast Louisiana, officials from the National Weather Service have been looking at recent satellite data to find signs of any additional tornadoes. So far, they have identified several more tornadoes, mainly around the Slidell area. These newly discovered tornadoes have been given preliminary EF-0 and EF-1 ratings.

Further back to the west, further investigations are ongoing in West Feliciana parish. There have been two confirmed tornadoes in that area, but there is a possibility more will be found. Similar to Slidell, satellite data is being utilized to find potential damage paths. This technique is mainly used to find evidence of tornadoes in more rural areas.

If you know of damage from this event, submit pictures to help the ongoing surveys. Email weather@wbrz.com with those photos and a specific location.

