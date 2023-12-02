UPDATE: Baton Rouge metro removed from Tornado Watch

Scattered showers and storms continue to be possible overnight and into early Saturday. Locally heavy rainfall with these storms could produce flash flooding in spots. We’ll trend drier through the rest of Saturday with plenty of clouds hanging around. By Sunday, we’ll be completely dry – a trend that holds through next week.

Today & Tonight: The Tornado Watch has been lifted for all parishes in the WBRZ coverage area except Assumption and St. James parishes. While the severe weather threat has ended in the Baton Rouge metro, we’ll still need to monitor a small chance for a brief spin-up in far southeast Louisiana through 4 a.m. Saturday as additional storms move in from the Gulf.

That said, scattered showers and storms still remain possible through early Saturday morning. Given the scattered nature of these storms, the flooding risk does appear to be decreasing. Regardless, we still have Flood Watch in effect through 6 a.m. Saturday. In the green-shaded parishes, some areas have received 3-6” in the last two days.

Given this amount of rain, the Watch is still justifiable. Should flash flooding occur, excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. CLICK HERE for flood safety information.

Through the rest of Saturday, things will trend in a much drier direction. We’ll keep mainly cloudy skies. Highs will be warm, in the middle-70s. We cannot completely rule out a few more spotty showers by late afternoon and evening, but know that the day will be largely dry.

Up Next: Sunday will be a dry day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low-70s. Relatively quiet weather sticks around next week also. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sun each day, and temperatures will get closer to "normal" values. By mid-week, we are looking at another potential cooldown with highs in the low to mid-60s. By Thursday morning, we might see lows dipping into the upper-30s.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

