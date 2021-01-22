Umbrellas needed to start the weekend

On and off rain will linger into the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Areas north of Baton Rouge started out with widespread rain. Throughout the morning, the heaviest band of rain will push south of Baton Rouge. By the afternoon, the heavy rain will be over with, but light showers will continue to be on and off throughout the entire area. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s between the clouds this afternoon. Overnight, the showers will taper off, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Up Next: Spotty showers will be on the radar Saturday morning in areas south of Baton Rouge. The clouds will stick around for everyone. Spotty showers will be possible again on Sunday but are most likely late in the evening. The total rain accumulations through the weekend are expected to be less than 2 inches for the Baton Rouge area and 1-3 inches will be possible for areas further north. Isolated higher amounts are possible, but overall this is expected to be a manageable amount of rain.

Saturday temperatures will be a touch cooler, in the mid-60s as the rain clears out. Sunday will be drier with temperatures in the low 70s. Rain chances bump back up as we head into next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

