Two Mardi Gras parades roll through Baton Rouge on Sunday

BATON ROUGE - After Saturday's gloomy weather, two krewes rolled through Baton Rouge on Sunday.

Mid City Gras started at 1 p.m. and ran through North Boulevard. The theme was "Once Upon a Squirrel."

The parade is put on by a nonprofit organization of the same name. Organizers said it is completely volunteer run. Their goal is to showcase the Capital region's vibrant and diverse culture.

At 6 p.m., the Krewe of Orion took the streets of downtown Baton Rouge for their 25th annual parade. The celebration was originally set for Saturday but was pushed back due to weather. Their theme was "Orion's Silver Anniversary."

"What made it special was everyone was just having fun. Nothing really went going on. Everyone was just vibing," reveler Maya Duborc said.

Both parades welcomed all ages and encouraged a family-friendly environment. Former Port Allen resident Leslie Ferguson-Smart traveled from Atlanta for the weekend festivities.

"I am just so elated to be home in my hometown to celebrate it. I just want to shoutout all of my Atlanta friends - I am in Baton Rouge, the Red Stick, the Capital, celebrating Mardi Gras 2024," Smart said.

The fun doesn't stop there. More parades are set to roll next weekend. For the full, updated parade list, click here.