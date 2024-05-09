Homeowner relieved security light charges removed from utility bill after contacting 2 On Your Side

BATON ROUGE - A woman was facing a disconnect notice over an Entergy billing charge she refused to pay.

Kathy King contacted 2 On Your Side in April over a security light charge that she'd been fighting since 2021. That problem is finally a thing of the past.

"I finally have a zero balance and I'm relieved after two and a half years," King said.

She doesn't owe Entergy anything. The $124.81 charge that had been accruing no longer shows up on her bill. The actual charge was only about $40 but over time late fees added up.

"Several people told me that they just would have paid the bill but I wasn't going to do that because for me it was the principle of the matter," King said.

The charge surrounds a security light on her property that hasn't worked since 2021. King canceled the service after her request for repairs went unanswered, yet she continued to be charged. Each month, King had been paying her Entergy bill on time but first subtracted the security light charges and the late fees.

"I didn't owe that money I didn't feel, so I decided I was just going to stick it out until I got satisfaction which meant that I didn't have to pay that bill," she said.

Entergy took a closer look at the charges and after three weeks removed them.

"I'm relieved just to not have to deal with this anymore, it hasn't been fun I haven't enjoyed it," King said.

The non-working light is still attached to the pole facing King's yard. It serves as a reminder about the journey and how long it took to get there.