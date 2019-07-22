Two La. officers fired after Facebook post suggests Rep. Ocasio-Cortez should be shot

GRETNA, La. - An investigation into a Louisiana police officer's comment on his Facebook page calling U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a "vile idiot" and suggesting that she be shot has led to him and another officer being fired.

Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson announced Monday afternoon that Officer Charlie Rispoli was fired for the comment he made on a story posted by a satirical news site which claimed the representative said soldiers are paid too much. The chief says the post violated department policy.

Another officer, identified as Angelo Varisco, was fired for "liking" Rispoli's post on social media.

“This vile idiot needs a round........and I don’t mean the kind she used to serve,” Rispoli wrote, referencing a gunshot and the lawmaker’s previous job as a bartender.

Lawson had said Friday that his officer's post was "disturbing," but he doesn't believe it constitutes an actual threat.

"It’s a tough lesson, but hopefully it’s a lesson learned,” Lawson said.