Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two dead after car hits tree in Tangipahoa Parish Tuesday afternoon

2 hours 16 minutes ago Wednesday, December 07 2022 Dec 7, 2022 December 07, 2022 9:12 AM December 07, 2022 in News
By: Sarah Lawrence

LORANGER - Louisiana State Police responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon that left two people dead. 

According to state police, around 4 p.m. a vehicle crossed the center line and drove off the roadway on LA-Highway 40 near LA-Highway 445 and hit a tree. 

The driver, 67-year-old John Bitter, died on the scene. The passenger, 64-year-old Janice Pellegrin, was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries. 

Troopers say both Bitter and Pellegrin were properly restrained. Impairment is unknown.

"Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle," state police said in a press release. "Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death."

