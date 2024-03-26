Tuesday PM Forecast: starting a stretch of comfortable, quiet weather

With rain exiting east on Tuesday morning, a long quiet period of weather has begun. Expect a steady warming trend in temperatures with near record highs toward the beginning of April.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies will be mainly clear overnight except for a few high clouds pushing in from the west around daybreak. Low temperatures will tick below 50 degrees for neighborhoods along and north of I-12 and remain slightly warmer to the south. Tomorrow will be a seasonable, springlike day. High temperatures will climb into the low 70s with a light, north breeze at about 5-10mph. You will notice a mix of sun and clouds as a moisture starved disturbance moves through the atmosphere overhead.

Up Next: A gradual warming trend will take shape on Thursday and continue through Easter Weekend. Both Thursday and Friday will begin chilly with low temperatures in the mid 40s. In response to ample sunshine, high temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s. Over the weekend, highs and lows will climb a little more, getting into the 80s and 50s respectively. We will start to see a little bit more cloud cover, especially on Easter which could be mostly cloudy at times. Thermometers will climb even higher to start the new month flirting with records on Monday. The standing mark is 88 degrees from just one year ago. The forecast calls for 87 degrees. The next rain will hold off until at least Tuesday.

