Tuesday PM Forecast: stalling front to bump down humidity, pop a few showers

Peaking near 110 degrees, Monday marked the second earliest date in the year with a heat index that high. A weak front has moved into the area and will play a role in the forecast for the remainder of the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: There may be some remnant showers and thunderstorms around into the evening hours but these will quickly diminish with the loss of daytime heating. Lows will trail off into the low 70s. Wednesday will be warm and humid, though feels-like temperatures should be down 5-10 degrees as compared to Memorial Day. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds and a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible along a stalled, weak front draped over the region.

Up Next: The stalled, weak front will stick around through Friday before dissipating as it slides north. The front keep the most humid air near the coast with relatively drier air inland across southwest Mississippi. Temperatures will also slide back a little bit with highs and lows in the low 90s and low 70s respectively. These numbers will be about 5 degrees lower than what we experienced to start the week, but for those areas north of the front and the I-12 corridor, feels-like temperatures could be as much as 10 degrees lower.

The front will also act as a trigger for shower and thunderstorm activity but will not be enough to generate activity on its own. Moisture will play a key role and should increase on Thursday and Friday causing a slight uptick in the number of showers and thunderstorms that form. Still, we split hairs with the rain coverage as most days stay in the 30 percent range. By the weekend, that front will diminish and showers and thunderstorms will simply pop as a result of daytime warming with limited coverage.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

