Tuesday PM Forecast: lots of clouds and cool temperatures through holiday weekend

With a front through the region, northwest winds will usher in much cooler temperatures as we approach the holiday. While not highly impactful, the weather pattern will be active with multiple fronts and a few chances for passing showers.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will be slow to break overnight. Low temperatures will settle into the mid 40s with northwest winds of 5-10mph continuing. On Wednesday, some sunshine is expected to appear, especially around midday, clouds should stay the dominant feature in skies. High temperatures will attempt the low 60s.

Up Next: Thanksgiving Day will begin rather chilly with temperatures in the low 40s and will not recover much more than upper 50s due to ample cloud cover. By afternoon and evening, a very weak system moving across the Gulf of Mexico could spit just enough moisture across the central Gulf Coast for a couple of showers to develop. Isolated showers may linger right into Friday morning before that system departs. About 24-36 hours of quiet weather is then expected. Friday afternoon will offer some sun and highs in the mid 60s. Saturday morning will begin chilly with low in the mid 40s. The weather will be cool – literally and figuratively – for the Bayou Classic and LSU’s final home game. With some sun, morning temperatures will rise out of the 40s, through the 50s and catch the mid to upper 60s by afternoon. Yet another quick moving disturbance in the atmosphere will bring some passing showers on Sunday, closing the weekend on a chilly and dreary note.

The Tropics: An area of low pressure is expected to develop along a frontal boundary over the central subtropical Atlantic within the next day or so. This non-tropical low is forecast to move southeastward across the central subtropical Atlantic over warmer sea surface temperatures during the next few days, and environmental conditions could allow for this system to gradually acquire tropical or subtropical characteristics. A subtropical or tropical storm could form by the latter part of this week or this weekend, as the system turns northeastward by the weekend.

