Tuesday PM Forecast: hottest temperatures of the year set to begin

The extended forecast can be described simply as hot and humid. Expect the highest temperatures and heat indices so far this year with humidity even keeping nights muggy and uncomfortable.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Just like the preceding afternoon, a few clouds will stay in the mix overnight. A noted jump in dew point temperatures thanks to southerly winds will keep low temperatures in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid 90s and feels-like temperatures in the low 100s. Skies will be mostly sunny with minimal chances for a spotty shower.

Up Next: Thursday through Sunday will feature high temperatures in the upper 90s, between 97 – 99 degrees, and low temperatures in the upper 70s, between 76 – 78 degrees. High dew point temperatures and ample humidity will cause afternoon feels-like temperatures to maximize between 105 – 110 degrees. This type of prolonged heat, with little relief overnight, can lead to heat illness. Be sure to remain hydrated and do not overexert outdoors during the middle of the day. As far as showers and thunderstorms go, chances look bleak. The best opportunities will come north and east of Baton Rouge with coverage no better than ten percent any given day.

The Tropics: The Atlantic Basin is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

--Josh

