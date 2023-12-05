Tuesday PM Forecast: Even cooler temperatures on the way ahead of next storm system

A weak and dry cold front welcomes cooler temperatures to the state overnight. Temperatures by Thursday could allow for frost to form around parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. This weekend, warmer air returns as well as the chance for showers and storms.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight, with the passage of a weak cold front, temperatures will tumble into the lower-40s. Some parishes and counties north of Baton Rouge could see patches of frost early tomorrow morning. By Wednesday afternoon, high pressure will dominate our area, eliminating any lingering cloud cover and creating a comfortably cool day. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the lower 60s around southern Louisiana.

Up Next: Coldest temperatures of the week will be recorded on Thursday morning. Grab your coats as as the low's will drop into the mid-30s across the state. Areas of frost may be able to form, especially outside of the city and north of the interstate. After the cold morning, temperatures gradually increase as we head towards the weekend.

Saturday will record the warmest temps of the week ahead of a strong cold front that could bring showers and storms with it. A few storms could develop to be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted all of central and northern Louisiana as a region to watch for a severe weather on Saturday. This zone does include the northwestern fringes of the WBRZ coverage area, including parts of Point Coupee and West and East Feliciana parishes. While Baton Rouge is not included for now, this remains a threat we will be monitoring closely in the coming days. Make sure to check in with the Storm Station each day for the latest updates on this storm system.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

