Tuesday PM Forecast: Coats needed for the next few mornings

Skies have cleared and temperatures are plummeting. Trick-or-treaters will face a chilly evening with temperatures in the low to mid-50s. It only gets cooler thereafter with 30s expected for the next few mornings. Some might even flirt with the freezing mark, so coats are a must. The wind will make it feel even chillier, and that breeze also poses a fire weather risk.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Trick-or-treaters will want a jacket to go with the Halloween costume as temperatures fall into the lower-50s during trick-or-treating hours. With clear skies on Wednesday night, that will only help things get colder overnight.

We’re looking for a low near 36° in the capital city. We cannot rule out a few areas of patchy frost. A few of our northern zones may flirt with the freezing mark. Freeze Warnings are in effect for Amite and Wilkinson counties in Mississippi early Wednesday. However, it will feel below freezing once the wind is factored. A slight breeze will produce wind chills in the 20s during the Wednesday morning commute. It's a good idea to bring outdoor pets and plants inside for the next few mornings.





We expect sunny skies for the day on Wednesday. It’ll remain on the chilly side, with highs struggling to reach 60°. A northerly breeze also remains. That, coupled with dry air will create conditions favorable for rapid fire spread. A Red Flag Warning is in effect on Wednesday. Outdoor burning is a bad idea.

Up Next: Wind speeds back off overnight Wednesday. That increases the frost and freeze chances early Thursday. Freeze Watches are in place for Thursday morning as far south as Pointe Coupee to northern Tangipahoa parishes. We’re forecasting a low near 33° in Baton Rouge. We’ll reiterate that you should to take protective action for sensitive vegetation and ensure all animals have warm shelter. That said, we do start to warm up on Thursday afternoon. By Sunday, we’ll see highs returning to the 80s with lows in the 50s.

The Tropics: A cluster of showers and storms over the eastern Caribbean Sea have shown little signs of strengthening on Tuesday afternoon. That said, there is a medium chance that this wave could become a tropical depression later in the week as it moves westward. Regardless of development, the system has the potential to produce heavy rain over portions of Central America late this week.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

