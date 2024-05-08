Convicted sex offender wanted in new child rape case

84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
May 08, 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a convicted sex offender accused of raping a child.

Police say Christopher Ryan Francis, 51, is wanted for first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile. 

The arrest warrant states that Francis told his victim to "keep it a secret" before Francis sexually assaulted the child. The victim reported the crime to police, according to Francis' arrest warrant.

Francis also is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2009 on a count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was released from prison in 2017, according to the sex offender registry.

