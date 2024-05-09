86°
American Idol dancer from Baton Rouge passes away

2 hours 9 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, May 09 2024 May 9, 2024
Source: The Advocate
By: Sarah Lawrence

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A 31-year-old performer from Baton Rouge who went on to dance with some of the biggest names in the music industry passed away on May 3

Sean Viator was born in Baton Rouge in 1992. He attended St. Michael the Archangel High School before graduating and eventually receiving his Bachelor of Arts. 

Viator was a dancer and performer who collaborated with big names such as Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Sam Smith, and Demi Levato. He also performed on American Idol and the Billboard Music Awards. 

In remembrance of Sean, the family has established a dance scholarship in his name at The University of Arizona School of Dance in Tucson. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to this scholarship in Sean’s honor.

