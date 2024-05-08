Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana's Mike Johnson survives bid to oust him as House Speaker moments after Greene launches it
WASHINGTON — The House shot down an effort by hardline Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to oust Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana.
Greene had stood before her colleagues and read a long list of “transgressions” she said Johnson had committed as speaker. Colleagues booed in protest, and then the members voted 359-43 to table her motion, essentially killing it. Seven members voted "present."
The Georgia Republican had vowed she would force a vote on the motion to vacate the Republican speaker if he advanced a foreign aid package with funds for Ukraine, which was overwhelmingly approved late last month and signed into law.
Johnson said he had been willing to take the risk, believing it was important for the U.S. to back Ukraine against Russia’s invasion and explaining he wanted to be on the “right side of history.”
“I just have to do my job every day,” Johnson said Monday.
In a highly unusual move, the speaker received a boost from Democrats led by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, whose leadership team has said it was time to “turn the page” on the GOP turmoil and vote to table Greene’s resolution.
Trump also weighed in after Johnson trekked to Mar-a-Lago for a visit, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee giving the speaker his nod of approval. And Trump’s hand-picked leader at the Republican National Committee urged House Republicans off the move.
Trending News
___
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iberville Parish bait, tackle store burns in early-morning fire; investigators say cause...
-
Iberville bait, tackle store burns in early-morning fire
-
Report: EBR judge rejects plea deal, schedules trial for man accused of...
-
BRPD: Teenager taken into custody after shooting adult during argument Monday
-
Killian leaders share plan on restoring water to town, whole project could...
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...