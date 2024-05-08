Louisiana's Mike Johnson survives bid to oust him as House Speaker moments after Greene launches it

WASHINGTON — The House shot down an effort by hardline Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to oust Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

Greene had stood before her colleagues and read a long list of “transgressions” she said Johnson had committed as speaker. Colleagues booed in protest, and then the members voted 359-43 to table her motion, essentially killing it. Seven members voted "present."

The Georgia Republican had vowed she would force a vote on the motion to vacate the Republican speaker if he advanced a foreign aid package with funds for Ukraine, which was overwhelmingly approved late last month and signed into law.

Johnson said he had been willing to take the risk, believing it was important for the U.S. to back Ukraine against Russia’s invasion and explaining he wanted to be on the “right side of history.”

“I just have to do my job every day,” Johnson said Monday.

In a highly unusual move, the speaker received a boost from Democrats led by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, whose leadership team has said it was time to “turn the page” on the GOP turmoil and vote to table Greene’s resolution.

Trump also weighed in after Johnson trekked to Mar-a-Lago for a visit, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee giving the speaker his nod of approval. And Trump’s hand-picked leader at the Republican National Committee urged House Republicans off the move.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.