Springfield man previously arrested for sex crimes now facing additional charges

By: Sarah Lawrence

SPRINGFIELD - A man arrested for sex crimes in December is now facing several dozen new charges. 

In December, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Michael Sharp, 24, for four counts each of pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of an animal. 

Sharp this month had dozens of additional charges filed against him after further investigation. 

An evaluation of Sharp's devices revealed more criminal conduct, the sheriff's office said, and he is now facing 22 additional counts of pornography involving juveniles and 100 counts of sexual abuse of an animal. 

He has been booked for the new charges. 

