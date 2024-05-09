90°
US ambassador to United Nations, a Baker native, cancels visit day after Xavier speech scrubbed

By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — The United States' ambassador to the United Nations canceled an appearance in her hometown of Baker on Thursday. Her office blamed a scheduling conflict.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield was due to speak to students at Baker High School in a trip intended to "engage youth and inspire the next generation of leaders."

The ambassador had been scheduled to speak at Xavier University of Louisiana's graduation ceremonies this Saturday, but the New Orleans school announced Wednesday night that her appearance had been canceled. Students there expressed displeasure with the United States' position on the war in Gaza.

The ambassador's office said Thursday morning that Thomas-Greenfield had to cancel at the last minute, and said there were "scheduling snafus."

