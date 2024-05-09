Latest Weather Blog
US ambassador to United Nations, a Baker native, cancels visit day after Xavier speech scrubbed
BAKER — The United States' ambassador to the United Nations canceled an appearance in her hometown of Baker on Thursday. Her office blamed a scheduling conflict.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield was due to speak to students at Baker High School in a trip intended to "engage youth and inspire the next generation of leaders."
The ambassador had been scheduled to speak at Xavier University of Louisiana's graduation ceremonies this Saturday, but the New Orleans school announced Wednesday night that her appearance had been canceled. Students there expressed displeasure with the United States' position on the war in Gaza.
Trending News
The ambassador's office said Thursday morning that Thomas-Greenfield had to cancel at the last minute, and said there were "scheduling snafus."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sneaker Ball June 1
-
American Idol dancer from Baton Rouge passes away
-
Louisiana's Mike Johnson survives bid to oust him as House Speaker moments...
-
While judges let Louisiana draw a third congressional map, intervenors ask Supreme...
-
Springfield man previously arrested for sex crimes now facing additional charges
Sports Video
-
LSU softball walks it off after 14 innings in first round of...
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season