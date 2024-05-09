Baton Rouge neighborhood group hosting disaster readiness training ahead of hurricane season

BATON ROUGE - This week is National Hurricane Preparedness week. To mark the occasion ahead of a season that is predicted to be particularly active, the Greenville Extension and Eden Park neighborhood group will be holding a disaster readiness training.

"We want to have the community learn what to do in a disaster. We don't want people panicking, we want them to stay calm and know the resources available to them, and help themselves and other get through the disaster," said the neighborhood group leader Teryn Thornton.

The group partnered with Volunteer Louisiana, which will be leading the class, to make the event happen. The goal for this training is to teach community members about the basic ways to communicate during a disaster.

"Oftentimes, people don't know what to do," said Mayor Pro Temp Lamont Cole. "They are making phone calls but often times service is down. This training is going to assist people with knowing what to do, how to look out for their neighbors, how to keep their community safe."

The training will be on May 11 at 9am inside of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 4000 Gus Young Avenue.

It is free for the community, however, they are asking you can register for the event here.