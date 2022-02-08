Tuesday AM Forecast: Sunshine and a warming trend this week

Clear skies are here to stay.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: After starting in the 30s, plenty of sunshine will bring temperatures to near 60° this afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 30s once again. The Baton Rouge area is expected to stay above freezing.

Up Next: Wednesday morning will be chilly with temperatures in the 30s. Warmer conditions are coming in after that. Wednesday afternoon will be sunny with temperatures in the mid-60s. Thursday afternoon will see temperatures in the upper 60s and some areas will scratch 70° as we approach the weekend. Meanwhile, there is no rain in your 7-day forecast. A dry cold front will drop temperatures a bit for Super Bowl Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!