Tuesday AM Forecast: Rinse and repeat pattern locked in

After repeated days of rain, your lawn may be too wet to mow the grass. Some people will see a break in the afternoon showers later in the week.



THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Rinse and repeat kind of pattern setting up for this week. Starting off this morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures dipping into the upper-60s. By the afternoon, daytime highs will reach the upper-80s, but more PM showers are set to bubble up again today. The heaviest rain will be right around your afternoon commute. Not everyone will see rain, but be sure you are checking in this afternoon to get the latest look at your radar. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the upper-60s.

Up Next: There is plenty of humidity to keep the pattern repeating into the workweek. Wednesday will start with temperatures in the upper-60s with partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon, temperatures will peak around 90° before PM showers start developing. Isolated showers will be around just in time for your afternoon commute. Each day there will be less moisture, and in return fewer PM showers. No day will be completely dry. Every afternoon you should expect the 90° heat. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.