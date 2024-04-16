Tuesday AM Forecast: Increasing cloud cover and temperatures

Clouds increase along with temperatures through the workweek, nearing 90° by Friday. We remain warm and muggy until a cold front arrives on Sunday.

Today & Tonight: Mainly cloudy conditions early Tuesday keeps temperatures very mild, with morning lows ranging from the mid-60's to low 70's. A few breaks in the clouds today will allow temperatures to warm well into the 80's once again this afternoon. With humidity factored in, some could feel heat indices near 90°. Winds will be quite breezy today, sustained between 10-20 mph with gusts at times even greater. If you are heading to Alex Box Stadium this evening, prepare for warm conditions through the entire game.

Clouds will move back in overnight resulting in another morning with lows near 70° early Wednesday.

Up Next: Wednesday will see temperatures very similar to Tuesday, but winds will not be as gusty. We are less likely to see sunshine on Wednesday as thicker clouds are expected around the state. Cloud cover continues into Thursday as afternoon highs for the end of the week will climb into the upper-80's, with heat indices in the low 90's. Our forecast high of 89° on Friday actually comes awfully close to the record of 90° (2006, 1987).

Although a nuisance shower or storm is possible Thursday through Saturday, a cold front on Sunday brings the best shot of rain for the week. As of now, scattered showers and storms could be around through the majority of the day, so keep raingear handy for any Sunday plans.

Behind the front, a push of drier and slightly cooler air will move in to start the next workweek.

