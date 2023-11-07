Tuesday AM Forecast: Could be trading the sunglasses for an umbrella by the end of the week

Keep your sunglasses and short sleeves handy the rest of the workweek. Above average temperatures continue ahead of a cold front that will bring cooler air and rain chances to the area this weekend.

Today & Tonight: Mostly sunny skies with high clouds allow temperatures to climb well above average into the mid-80s once again today. Overnight, temperatures will be a bit more mild, only dipping into the lower 60s, and there will be the potential for patchy fog to develop early Wednesday morning.

Up Next: The chance to see patchy fog will be around for your morning commutes for the remainder of week. Stay tuned for the possibility of advisories and the need for caution on the commute.

The above average temperature trend also continues and we will see afternoon highs in the mid 80s through Thursday. Friday will bring some changes as a weak cold front is set to move through the state. The front will bring our best chance at showers in quite some time. As of now, rainfall amounts are not projected to aid in any relief from the current drought situation, but of course we welcome any rainfall we can get. We are continuing to track the timing of the front, one possibility being that the front may stall close to the coast, leaving cloud cover, stray showers and therefore impacting temperatures this weekend.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, the tropics are quiet as of Tuesday morning. No development is expected during the next 7 days.

– Emma Kate Cowan

