Tuesday AM Forecast: A few quiet days to follow Monday's severe weather

After a very stormy Monday evening across southern Louisiana we will see a break from rain and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. By the end of the week, rain chances return to the Capital Region as another storm system treks across the gulf coast.

Today & Tonight: Tuesday begins with quiet and mild conditions as the storm system Monday night has exited to the east, leaving the Capital Area with westerly winds and cloudy skies. Tuesday morning low temperatures will be around 70°. By the lunchtime hour, skies will have cleared across the state as a push of dry air moves in from the west, sending humidity down a bit and allowing temperatures to climb well into the 80s this afternoon. Winds out of the west will be between 5-15 mph, taking a more NW direction overnight. Skies will remain clear tonight which will allow temperatures to dip into the mid-60s by early Wednesday morning.

Up Next: Wednesday will feature more sunshine with slightly warmer afternoon temperatures, back into the low-90s for some. Humidity levels will also remain comfortable on Wednesday but quickly increase by Thursday as out next storm system approaches southern Louisiana from the gulf. Similar to what we saw to start off the week, a front will stall over southern Louisiana late Thursday and into Friday, allowing shower and storm development to form along the gulf coast. As we get closer to the end of the week we will have more details on timing and any related threats with this round of storms.

The weekend is trending a bit drier. Depending on when the storm system exits Friday, we could continue to trend drier on Saturday for any LSU Graduation celebrations or if you're heading out to Alex Box Stadium. By Sunday, very warm and partly sunny conditions return to the Capital Area.