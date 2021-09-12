Tropical Storm Nicholas expected to make landfall in Texas, will bring heavy rain to Louisiana

HOUSTON - Tropical storm warnings and watches were issued for coastal areas of Texas Sunday as Tropical Storm Nicholas formed.

The storm formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Sunday.

It is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Texas and Louisiana this week.

The Baton Rouge area is expected to see up to five inches of rain this week as the storm makes landfall in Texas and pushes northeastern through Louisiana.

Parts of southwestern Louisiana, near the Texas state line, could experience 10 to 15 inches of rain in isolated areas.

The highest chances of rain for the Baton Rouge area is Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.