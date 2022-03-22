Trooper who oversaw Ronald Greene investigation says he was told to conceal evidence

BATON ROUGE - One of the troopers who said he refused to cover up Ronald Greene's death told lawmakers on Tuesday that he was asked to conceal evidence.

Trooper Scott Brown told the legislative committee investigating Greene's death that the request came from Troop F Commander John Peters. He did not go into detail about what evidence he was asked to conceal.

Lt. Scott Brown says there are a lot of people who are mad that he’s at the Capitol now telling lawmakers what really happened. He said if he had given in, he believes he would be in jail right now. @WBRZ — Chris Nakamoto WBRZ (@ChrisNakamoto) March 22, 2022

Troop F polices the Monroe area, where Greene was pursued and ultimately died.

Trooper Albert Paxton, who conducted the internal State Police investigation into Greene's death, worked under Brown and kept extensive notes. Both Brown and Paxton recommended that at least one trooper, Chris Hollingsworth, be arrested for his actions during Greene's arrest.

Brown said he could not recall another time that the agency did not heed his recommendation to fire an officer.

Paxton, who said he was harassed at State Police after speaking out internally, spoke about his findings at the hearing. After hours worth of testimony, lawmakers told him he was "wholly believable."

Both Brown and Paxton announced plans to retire from the agency this year.

Trooper Scott Davis, who was State Police's use-of-force expert at the time of the internal investigation, also spoke to legislators Tuesday and likened Greene's arrest to "torture."

"At the end of the day, somebody's gonna get me in a deposition or I'm gonna be on the trial stand or something and I'll call it torture and murder," said Davis, recounting his efforts to discuss the video with higher-ups at State Police.

The hearing went on for over seven hours at the capitol Tuesday.