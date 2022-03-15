Another trooper leaving State Police amid Ronald Greene cover-up investigation

BATON ROUGE- Multiple sources confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit that State Trooper Scott Brown, who refused to participate in the cover-up of Ronald Greene's death, will retire in June.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned from sources that Brown's integrity has never wavered during the Greene investigation. He refused to participate in the cover-up which caused some of his colleagues to question his loyalty to troopers and the department.

Brown and Investigator Albert Paxton both suggested that one of their colleagues, Chris Hollingsworth, be arrested following Greene's death in Monroe in May 2019. State Police did not follow those recommendations, instead, a cover-up began with lies exposed about the existence of body camera videos.

Scott Brown testified before the State Police Oversight Committee last week.

"I've never violated the law," Brown said. "I've reported everything during this case."

Brown was pointedly questioned if he was ever asked to commit a crime. Then, the head of State Police's legal division whispered to Brown, and the question was never answered.

"The thing that bothers me is every time someone comes here and tries to tell the truth, every single time, and it really frustrates me, they end up either leaving, retiring from State Police or end up being fired," State Senator Cleo Fields said. "That agitates me. You're a good man...an honorable man."

Brown's planned departure comes amid a demand by the public for the truth. Paxton resigned earlier this year, and Trooper Carl Cavalier was fired after an interview with WBRZ sharing information about the Greene case and the cover-up that took place.

"You have been honorable since the day I met you," Senator Katrina Jackson told Brown. Thank you for all of your work with State Police."

Tuesday, the State Police Legislative Committee that is investigating the cover-up of Ronald Greene's death will meet. A number of former colonels are expected to testify. WBRZ will be there, and you can watch the hearing live on WBRZ+.