Lawmaker proposes resolution that could eliminate an I-10 exit at Washington Street

BATON ROUGE - A series of resolutions filed by a Louisiana State Representative aims to nudge LaDOTD to take action against traffic issues in the Capital Area.

Dixon McMakin (R-Baton Rouge) said he filed three traffic resolutions in the legislature Wednesday. If passed, one of the resolutions could lead to the elimination of the Washington Street exit on I-10 eastbound.

"Our traffic is horrendous, it is so bad. What we're trying to do is get people in and out of Baton Rouge, and around Baton Rouge more efficient, more effective," McMakin said.

McMakin said the problem with the Washington Street exit is two-fold.

"People from I-110 try to get all the way over and cross three lanes of traffic to get to the Washington Street exit," McMakin said. "Then the problem on I-10, heading eastbound, is when that exit is open, you're limiting the capacity for the cars that are coming off the bridge to have more space to merge together."

The other two resolutions include restriping an area of Perkins Road at Essen Lane, to make more room for cars in the health district. The third resolution involves restriping I-10 westbound near the Essen Lane and I-12 exits to clearly indicate where drivers are headed.

McMakin says the resolutions are cost-effective because construction is not required.

The resolutions will first go to a transportation committee next week before heading to the House and Senate floors.