Trio hit Prairieville gas station in overnight armed robbery; Suspected in other I-10 area heists, too

PRAIRIEVILLE - A trio of armed robbers are targeting I-10 area convenience stores in various parishes and hit one at the La. 73 exit overnight, the sheriff's office in Ascension said.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to the Circle K on 73 near I-10 around 2 a.m. Saturday. Three men burst into the store pointing guns at everyone and cleared out the register before driving away in a dark, four-door sedan.

Not long after, the same group tried to rob a store on Hwy. 30 but the doors were locked and couldn't get in, deputies said.

Deputies said they also found out the same group made hits in Jefferson Parish and St. Charles Parish.



Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.

