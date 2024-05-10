78°
LSU baseball loses to Alabama 8-7 with a ninth-inning walk off bunt

21 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, May 10 2024 May 10, 2024 May 10, 2024 9:24 PM May 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image credit to LSU Baseball

TUSCALOOSA - LSU lost after a walk off bunt from Alabama lead to the Tide scoring the game-winning run off a throwing error and winning 8-7.

LSU took the lead off a Steven Milam home run and a Tommy White RBI double in the eighth. Those two plays also allowed LSU to outlast the Crimson Tide going into the ninth, as the Tide responded with three runs to make it a one-score game.

With three runners on base, two outs and two strikes, Alabama bunted, leading Alex Milazzo to throw off line, which scored the game winning runs.

The series against Alabama continues in Tuscaloosa at 4 p.m. Saturday.

