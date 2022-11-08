76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic nightmare: Crashes on Mississippi River Bridge snarl morning commute throughout BR

11 hours 9 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, November 08 2022 Nov 8, 2022 November 08, 2022 7:19 AM November 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PORT ALLEN - A crash involving two 18-wheelers on the westbound Mississippi River Bridge caused standstill traffic to back up for miles Tuesday morning. 

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. and initially blocked two lanes of traffic on the three-lane bridge. Officials say no injuries were reported. 

As of 10:20 a.m., the wreck was cleared and all lanes were reopened. Delays from the top of the bridge continued back until the I-10/I-12 split. The delay, at its peak, climbed to almost two hours, devastating westbound commuters coming into the city. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days