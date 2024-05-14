72°
Latest Weather Blog
Two adults, one child displaced after early-morning fire off Mohican Street
BATON ROUGE - Three people, including a child, are displaced after a fire overnight.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started just before 1:30 a.m. on Charles Street off Mohican. When crews arrived, they found the home's occupants safely outside.
There was a small fire in the attic above the kitchen. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading.
Trending News
There were no injuries. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two adults, one child displaced after early-morning fire off Mohican Street
-
One killed, two hurt after tree fell on Port Allen home
-
Livingston Parish arrest two people after girl, 11, shot during weekend near...
-
Federal judge orders Tangipahoa Parish to change principals at Hammond elementary school
-
Storms packing gale-force winds damage homes, businesses across southeast Louisiana