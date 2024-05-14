82°
Central police arrest juvenile after crash leads to discovery of drugs, stolen gun
CENTRAL - A juvenile was arrested after a traffic crash led to officers seizing drugs and guns from his car.
The Central Police Department arrested an unidentified juvenile following a crash on Monday afternoon at the intersection of Greenwell Springs and Frenchtown Roads.
Police spoke to one of the drivers and noticed a smell of marijuana, prompting a search. Officers found two guns in the juvenile's car, one of which was reported stolen through the Baton Rouge Police Department in 2022.
Additionally, officers found a half-ounce of marijuana and over $1300.
The minor was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a machine gun.
