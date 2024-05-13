Federal judge orders Tangipahoa Parish to change principals at Hammond elementary school

HAMMOND — A federal judge ordered the Tangipahoa Parish school system to replace the principal at a Hammond elementary school, saying the district failed to adhere to anti-discrimination policies during the hiring process.

Over objections from Superintendent Melissa Stilley, Hammond Eastside Elementary School will be led by Sharon Walker beginning in two weeks. Walker will replace Jenna Vial, a statement from the district said.

A review panel looking into hiring practices at the Tangipahoa Parish School District following an annual report from the federal court's compliance officer said Stilley had failed to consult with the district chief equity officer during the hiring process, among other problems. A federal judge on Friday ordered the change.

The court monitor said Walker wasn't discriminated against specifically, but that the methods Tangipahoa Parish used to select a principal were flawed. A second unsuccessful candidate also complained but was unable to prove their case.

Stilley said in an appeal that the flaws found were unintentional and that there was no "manifest injustice" that would end with Walker being promoted into the principal's position. The school system, in a court filing in March, said anyone aggrieved could pursue relief through the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, rather than have a judge order changes.

The fight over segregation in Tangipahoa Parish schools dates to 1965. As part of a lawsuit's resolution, the district agreed to subject various parts of its operations to federal court review, including hiring and promotion practices.

According to the district, since Walker couldn't prove she was specifically discriminated against, she had no claim to the job. The federal court said the agreement settling the desegregation lawsuit made no distinction between direct and unintentional discrimination.

The court also said that when the complaints were first raised, the principal selection process should have been paused, and after the review panel found in Walker's favor, the system should have asked the court about its next steps.

"Where a party has confusion over interpretation of a judicial decree, wisdom would dictate seeking clarification from the court. TPSB chose not to do so, moving headlong down a road of their own choosing," the court said.

In a note to teachers obtained by WBRZ, Stilley said, "Thank you in advance for your grace and patience" during the transition.

"We know that this news will be far from easy for some of you to accept, but we will work with Ms. Walker and the faculty (to) do our best to help make this transition as smooth as possible," she wrote.

Charles Brumfield, who represents Walker, said the federal court wasn't appointing the principal but was rather affirming the candidate who successfully complained about the hiring practices.

"Superintendent Melissa Stilley's callous email callously disregards the plight of black employees by shamefully distorting the hiring process. The position at Hammond Eastside was meant to be unfilled pending resolution, a decision made at her discretion to ignore the settlement agreement they themselves helped create," he said in an email.

"Her actions are causing immeasurable harm to both Ms. Walker and and all employees of Hammond Eastside, placing them in an impossible situation," he wrote.