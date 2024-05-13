67°
Latest Weather Blog
One killed, two hurt after tree fell on Port Allen home
PORT ALLEN - One person was killed and two others — including a child — were hurt after storm winds knocked a tree into a Port Allen home Monday evening.
According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a tree fell on top of a home along Rougon Road near Ronald Regan Highway around 7:30 p.m.
Deputies said an adult female was killed. An adult male and a 5-year-old girl who were also in the home were taken to a hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.
Trending News
This was the second reported storm-related death from Monday evening's severe weather. St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said there was one fatality outside of Henderson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish arrest two people after girl, 11, shot during weekend near...
-
Federal judge orders Tangipahoa Parish to change principals at Hammond elementary school
-
Storms packing gale-force winds damage homes, businesses across southeast Louisiana
-
Woman details moments before husband was shot by deputy Sunday night
-
LSU men's golf looks to improve after first day of play