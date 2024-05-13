One killed, two hurt after tree fell on Port Allen home

67°
Monday, May 13 2024
PORT ALLEN - One person was killed and two others — including a child — were hurt after storm winds knocked a tree into a Port Allen home Monday evening. 

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a tree fell on top of a home along Rougon Road near Ronald Regan Highway around 7:30 p.m. 

Deputies said an adult female was killed. An adult male and a 5-year-old girl who were also in the home were taken to a hospital. Their condition is currently unknown. 

This was the second reported storm-related death from Monday evening's severe weather. St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said there was one fatality outside of Henderson. 

