State police locate missing Lafayette man

UPDATE: Henson has been located and is safe. 

LAFAYETTE - State police are searching for a missing man who may be in danger. 

Troopers said they are searching for 68-year-old Robert Henson who left his Lafayette home Monday afternoon wearing a tan jacket, a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes. 

Anyone with information on Henson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (337) 486-4893.

