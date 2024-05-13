Livingston Parish arrest two people after girl, 11, shot during weekend near Tickfaw

LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday it had arrested two people following the weekend shooting of an 11-year-old girl near Tickfaw.

Deputies said K'shune McGee, 23, of Ponchatoula is accused of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. David Lee McGee, 19, is accused of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The girl was seriously injured in a separate shooting on Ed Brown Road in Tickfaw and was reported to be in stable condition Monday night. Officials say she was an innocent bystander and was in her home when she was shot in her upper torso.

The victim had intensive surgery at the Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

"We need justice for this young lady and we need it fast," Ard said during the weekend.