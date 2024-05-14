State police locate missing Lafayette man

UPDATE: Henson has been located and is safe.

--------

LAFAYETTE - State police are searching for a missing man who may be in danger.

Troopers said they are searching for 68-year-old Robert Henson who left his Lafayette home Monday afternoon wearing a tan jacket, a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Henson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (337) 486-4893.