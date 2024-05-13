Federal judge orders Tangipahoa Parish to change principals at Hammond elementary school

HAMMOND — A federal judge ordered the Tangipahoa Parish school system to replace the principal at a Hammond elementary school, saying the district failed to adhere to anti-discrimination policies during the hiring process.

Over objections from Superintendent Melissa Stilley, Hammond Eastside Elementary School will be led by Sharon Walker beginning in two weeks. Walker will replace Jenna Vial, a statement from the district said.

A desegregation monitor for the Tangipahoa Parish School District said in an annual review of the school system that Stilley had failed to consult with the district chief equity officer during the hiring process. A federal judge on Friday ordered the change.

The court monitor said Walker wasn't discriminated against specifically, but that the methods Tangipahoa Parish used to select a principal were flawed. A second unsuccessful candidate also complained but was unable to prove their case.

Stilley said in an appeal that the flaws found were unintentional and that there was no "manifest injustice" that would end with Walker being promoted into the principal's position. The school system, in a court filing in March, said anyone aggrieved could pursue relief through the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, rather than have a judge order changes.

The fight over segregation in Tangipahoa Parish schools dates to 1965. As part of a lawsuit's resolution, the district agreed to subject various parts of its operations to federal court review, including hiring and promotion practices.

In a note to teachers obtained by WBRZ, Stilley said, "Thank you in advance for your grace and patience" during the transition.

"We know that this news will be far from easy for some of you to accept, but we will work with Ms. Walker and the faculty (to) do our best to help make this transition as smooth as possible," she wrote.

A number of teachers didn't report for work Monday, Stilley told a New Orleans television station. The report could not be immediately confirmed and the district referred callers to a law firm that handles its desegregation case. The law firm did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Several people wrote to WBRZ on Sunday and Monday saying a protest was scheduled for Monday afternoon.