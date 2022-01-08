64°
Latest Weather Blog
Tigers get second ranked win in 5 days with 79-67 win over #18 Tennessee
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sophomore Tari Eason claimed his fourth double-double of the season, scoring a season-high 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in No. 21 LSU’s 79-67 win over the No. 18 Tennessee Vols Saturday.
The Tigers were led by Xavier Pinson in the assist column with seven and Eric Gaines created four takeaways, which led the team in its winning effort.
Pinson suffered a knee injury that forced him to leave the game in the second half. Will Wade said post game that all reports are positive but further scans and tests in the upcoming week will determine the severity of the injury.
The Vols were led by guard Kenndy Chandler, who finished the night with 19 points, four rebounds, and three assists.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Some capital area schools move to virtual learning over COVID concerns
-
Rockin' the Bayou returns to Gonzales after years-long hiatus
-
Annual New Orleans concert moves to Baton Rouge due to lighter COVID...
-
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden's workplace vaccine rule
-
Juvenile burglary ring busted in Pointe Coupee Parish