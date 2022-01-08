Tigers get second ranked win in 5 days with 79-67 win over #18 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. – Sophomore Tari Eason claimed his fourth double-double of the season, scoring a season-high 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in No. 21 LSU’s 79-67 win over the No. 18 Tennessee Vols Saturday.

The Tigers were led by Xavier Pinson in the assist column with seven and Eric Gaines created four takeaways, which led the team in its winning effort.

Pinson suffered a knee injury that forced him to leave the game in the second half. Will Wade said post game that all reports are positive but further scans and tests in the upcoming week will determine the severity of the injury.

The Vols were led by guard Kenndy Chandler, who finished the night with 19 points, four rebounds, and three assists.