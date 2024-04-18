Thursday PM Forecast: warmth continues until weekend cold front

Stubborn clouds have kept high temperatures a few degrees lower than expected the last two afternoons. If sunshine can sneak out on Friday, thermometers will make a big bounce into the upper 80s. The chance for rain returns over the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds have started breaking apart west of the Capital Area and those gaps will start to emerge locally overnight. As a result of partial clearing and a slight dip in humidity, low temperatures will sneak into the upper 60s. The forecast high temperature of 88 degrees on Friday comes awfully close to the record of 90 degrees set in 2006 and 1987. The ultimate top out reading during the afternoon hours will be highly dependent on how much sun is revealed. Should clouds remain stubborn, those areas will stay in the mid 80s. If sun is out for several hours, those areas will go into the upper 80s.

Up Next: Over the weekend, a cold front will settle into the region from the north. Most of Saturday is expected to be dry and warm with highs in the mid 80s. However, showers and thunderstorms will become possible by evening and increase in coverage overnight and into Sunday. Especially if you have outdoor plans for the second half of the weekend, keep tabs on the forecast. The highest coverage in showers and thunderstorms will occur during the first half of Sunday and some sun could even return before nightfall. As the front slides south of the local area, highs will stay in the low 70s on Sunday.

Much cooler and drier air will result in lows in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday while highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s respectively. A few high clouds will mix into skies to begin the week.

