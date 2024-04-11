Thursday PM Forecast: quieter weather, temperatures off to the races

Now that clouds have cleared the area, we will enter a long duration period of quiet weather. Not to say there won’t be changes, as unseasonable warmth will gradually take hold.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mainly clear skies and northwest breezes will continue overnight. Look for low temperatures to sink into the upper 40s. With ample sunshine, high temperatures will quickly run for the upper 70s and low 80s on Friday afternoon. A dry northwest breeze will persist but lighten up as compared to previous days.

Up Next: Some high clouds will start to mix in over the weekend, but will not produce any rain. The mornings will start off seasonable in the mid 50s followed by warm afternoons in the low 80s. No rain is found in the forecast right on through the middle of next week. The warming trend will continue and highs could flirt with 90 degrees for the first time this year. You will also notice higher and more persistent humidity with nighttime lows staying closer to 70 degrees. Here we go.

