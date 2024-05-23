Thursday PM Forecast: heat index eclipsing 100 for first time this year

The weather forecast will keep the status quo to end the workweek. Temperatures may turn up just a little higher over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds and breezes have been causing temperatures to bounce around within a few degrees of forecast lows the last few nights, and tonight will be no different. Regardless of those influences, morning temperatures will end up in the mid 70s. The week will end with partly sunny skies and a hot, humid feel. Expect afternoon temperatures in the low 90s with a head index (temperature, humidity combined) to push 100 degrees.

Up Next: The Memorial Day Weekend will be hot and humid. Anticipate highs in the mid 90s, lows in the mid 70s and afternoon feels-like temperatures over 100 degrees. While not yet to advisory criteria, since this is going to be our first foray with heat indices over 100, be sure to stay hydrated and take it easy with outdoor activities as our bodies acclimate to the standard summer steam. Rain will be very hard to come by and in fact, the Storm Station does not carry measurable rain coverage through the weekend. A weakening front will push into the are later Monday and into Tuesday. These boundary will try to squeeze out some moisture and spotty to isolated showers and thunderstorms are carried in the forecast from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. However, the best (still low) chances may occur Monday night. Many locations will not receive any rain from this system.

The Tropics: A large area of cloudiness and showers over the southwestern Atlantic is associated with a surface trough. An area of low pressure is expected to form within this system a few hundred miles north of Hispaniola in the next day or so. Environmental conditions are not expected to be conducive, however, some there is a 10 percent chance of tropical or subtropical development is possible while the low moves northeastward through the weekend.

