Thursday PM Forecast: foggy and warm finish to week, rain Saturday

Unseasonable warmth will hold on through Saturday afternoon when a cold front is slated to reach the area. The weekend could shape up to be rather gray, overall.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area from 10pm Thursday to 9am Friday. Visibility could be reduced to one quarter of a mile or less. Be sure to leave extra time to drive and use low beam headlights.

Next 24 Hours: Since winds will be lighter tonight than last night, patchy dense fog is expected to develop as air temperatures fall to meet dew point temperatures in the mid 60s. While it may take a few hours beyond sunrise to diminish, the fog will give way to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. A stray shower or two is possible, especially near the coast.

Up Next: Over the weekend, a frontal system will slowly drop into the area from the northwest. This front will bring showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. The front is expected to sag into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, but some clouds and light showers will linger north of it. Much cooler air will push in and keep high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s on Sunday and Monday. The low temperatures will be in the 40s through early next week. A weak disturbance will cause a passing batch of light rain Monday afternoon and evening. While temperatures will be seasonably cool through Wednesday morning, they will then rise as we approach the Christmas holiday. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A frontal system will chug southeast toward the local area on Saturday. Prior to this, onshore flow will maintain dew point temperatures in the mid 60s and air temperatures about 15 degrees above average for the time of year. Winds will be lighter into Friday and which will allow fog formation. A mix of sun and clouds is expected during the afternoon with high temperatures pushing 80 degrees. A stray shower is possible as low level moisture increases. A weakening upper level trough will move east through the region on Saturday, pushing a cold front into the local area. The upper level winds are expected to be parallel to the front, which will cause it to have a slow move through our area. Any favorable upper level winds for severe weather should race well east of us before the front arrives and instability is too weak for substantial thunderstorms as well. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will traverse the area from late morning through early evening. The front should be clear of the area and stalled in the northern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday night. Lingering shower activity could persist through the overnight hours, but some drying is expected on Sunday as a weak surface high builds in from the north. Temperatures will cool dramatically behind the front with readings falling into the 40s and lower 50s Saturday night before only warming upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday. These cooler temperatures will be supported by lingering cloud cover associated with weak lift occurring over the remnant boundary in the northern Gulf of Mexico. On Monday, a sharp upper level wave of low pressure will buzz across the southern third of the country. A surface low is likely to develop due to this feature and move from west to east across the northern Gulf of Mexico. That position will keep the area on the cool side of this system and result in a patch of rain Monday into Monday night. Quieter weather and near average temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

--Josh