Thursday PM Forecast: daily showers and thunderstorms continue a few more days

The daily showers and thunderstorms have rejoined the fray much like we would expect in a summertime pattern. Some activity remains possible through at least Sunday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The rhythm has become pretty clear after a third day; any leftover showers and thunderstorms will diminish shortly after nightfall. Expect clearing skies and low temperatures in the low 70s. Some sun will be available on Friday morning sending high temperatures into the low 90s. Similar to Thursday, showers and thunderstorms may pop a bit earlier than previous days. About 50 percent of the Capital Area will see rain. There is also a possibility that a few thunderstorms could produce gusty wind.

Up Next: Over the weekend, any remnants of the front will diminish and move away to the north. However, ample moisture will remain in the atmosphere with enough heat and humidity to pop showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be seasonably warm and humid with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Early next week, the atmosphere is expected to turn warmer and drier aloft, translating into less rain and higher temperatures at the surface. Feels-like temperatures will also climb in response to slightly more humidity at the surface and could stretch over 100 degrees again.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

