Thursday PM Forecast: bitter cold returns for the weekend

Don’t let Thursday’s mild temperatures fool you. Winter will not release it’s grip until after the weekend.

A ***HARD FREEZE WATCH*** is in effect Friday night into Saturday morning for parishes and counties north of Interstates 10/12. This includes all viewing area parishes and counties except Assumption and St. Mary. Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s will cause conditions that could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps by Friday night to protect tender plants from the cold. If you haven't already this week, outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A cold front will continue a pass through the area overnight. Ahead of this feature, skies will stay cloudy with a spotty shower or two possible. It may even feel a touch muggy early in the night. Into early Friday morning, the cold front will clear the region and stiff northerly winds will knock temperatures down fast. Lows will end up near 40 degrees. Despite ample sunshine, Friday will feel much cooler. Highs will struggle to get past 50 degrees. It will also be a breezy day with north winds of 10-20mph and slightly higher gusts.

Up Next: Cold air will continue to seep toward the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Saturday will begin with a hard freeze and low temperatures in the low 20s followed by a chilly afternoon in the 40s despite full sun. Clear skies into Sunday morning will promote another hard freeze in the mid 20s and then slightly warmer highs in the low 50s.

Clouds will build in as the weekend concludes signaling the start of a pretty substantial pattern change. Expect warmer temperatures next week and good chances for rain, and possibly thunderstorms by the middle of the week. Tuesday through Thursday could result in 3-5 inches of rain.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.